ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It may only be July, but if you want the best deals on school supplies, the time to start shopping is now as many items are selling out.

A recent survey conducted by Morning Consult reported around 25 percent of parents are expecting to spend more than $500 on back-to-school shopping this year. For teachers and parents, this puts a big dent in their wallets.

Julie Becker, a mother and teacher from Baldwin said, “I think after the pandemic, the prices have caused families hardship. I used to always scoop up the notebooks when they were 10 cents, now I find them for 35 cents.”

Helping customers with this burden is School House in Ashwaubenon. It is hosting its annual warehouse sale on July 22-23 and 29-30, with supplies up to 70 percent off.

“It’s just to help [teachers] stretch their budgets a little bit further on some of the products we have in order for them to buy more and be able to supply their classrooms a little bit better,” explained Tom Seiber, School House owner.

Becker also said, “With supplies, when you see it, you need to get [them]. I’ve seen it on the parent side and the teacher side. When we make our supply list, there are things that we try to plan for the year that [students] want and we know they can get them in the fall because this is when deals happen.”