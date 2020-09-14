School’s In But What Does Going Back to School Look Like?

(WFRV) – School’s in for the fall semester, but what does going back to school look like during a global pandemic?

Local 5 this Morning talked to some high school students, principals and other school officials to gain a better perspective on what a school day looks like in some local districts for the 2020 school year.

Local 5 School’s In: A Principal Perspective

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As teachers and students prep for the school year, another group is also getting ready- principals.

Some, like Green Bay Area Public Schools, have gone virtual while others are still holding in-person classes. It is certainly a different landscape this school year for both students and teachers, but another group it’s had it’s toll on are principals.

For students at Green Bay Area Public Schools, the school year has gone virtual.

“It’s so much better this year than it was in the spring because they see their teachers, they’re having conversations with their friends online so we’re making the best of it,” said Jennifer Sipes, Principal at Webster Elementary School.

After a minor hiccup in technical issues at the beginning, the teachings have taken off and are running.

“The kids are so engaged,” says Sipes. “I’ve been in a lot of the classrooms and their community circles that they start off with in the morning and the kids are there, they’re participating and we just want to keep having them come back.”

Meanwhile- St. Clare Catholic school decided to carry on with in-classroom teachings this school year. All summer long, they had meetings with the Green Bay Diocese about going back to school.

“The kids have been doing amazing at wearing their masks and remembering about social distancing,” said Julie Hubbard, Principal of St. Clare Catholic School. “They’re just so happy to be here with their classmates and to see their teachers. They definitely like being outside, though, when we can have a mask break and go outside and play.”

Despite having classroom teachings for this new school year, there were concerns if that would even be possible. But- the hope remained the same that there would be classroom teachings as opposed to going virtual.

“We can smile with our eyes still but it’s much better when we can have our masks off,” said Hubbard. “The teachers are doing a terrific job doing the virtual things with the kids already. If we have to go virtual, we’re ready- but, hopefully, we’ll be able to be together all year.”

Live Interview with Kewaunee High School Students on School During a Pandemic

Chelly talked with Owen Rentmeester and Cole Pawlitzky on Local 5 This Morning about how their school experience has been since the start of the year in September. Both boys said that they feel safe while at school, knowing that they are doing what they can to keep everyone at school.

They do miss interacting with all of the friends. They said one of the drawbacks of most students being in person is that some of their friends are virtual and won’t be at school at all. They do however understand that everyone needs to be safe while enjoying their high school experience.

Top 5 Things You Need to Know that School’s In

COVID-19 has changed many things in our daily lives, including back to school. It all looks much different this year.

Here are five things you need to know, now that school’s in.

Back to school really means just that for only some students this year.

For those who are returning to the classroom in person, here’s what you should know; Riding the bus has a whole new look.

In the Ashwaubenon School District where elementary school is in person, all students and bus drivers are required to wear masks. Students are assigned seats by family or homeroom, and buses are sanitized in between routes.

What does school look like for those learning virtually? At-home study area; The Green Bay Area Public School District recommends having a safe space for you and your computer during virtual class time, peace and quiet to focus.

The blended model; In the Howard-Suamico School District at Bay View Elementary, students go back and forth between remote and in-person learning depending on where their last name falls in the alphabet.

What do all of these models have in common?

Lunch assistance programs; Whether remote learning or in-person, there are several options for students to have free meals throughout the day.

Online resources; Check your school website for lists of resources to help students, parents, and teachers navigate this new era of learning.

