School’s In: Colleges begin with a new normal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Colleges all over Northeast Wisconsin are getting back to a new normal. Welcome back students on campus and in the classroom.

University of Wisconsin – Green Bay is bringing back the traditional college experience for the Fall 2021 semester. Over the last 18 months, the majority of UWGB’s curriculum has been online. School officials decided to bring back face-to-face classes and give students the option to return full-time on campus.

St. Norbert also transitioned back to traditional classes for the 2021 Fall semester. The school is bringing back in-person classes, extracurricular activities, and school events. Both colleges had a full week of welcome back events to get students back into the school spirit.

UWGB & St. Norbert are also focused on keeping students safe, they both have implemented masks mandates inside of school buildings.

Officials are hoping to have a successful semester while also lowering the chances of the coronavirus spreading on campus.