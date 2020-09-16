School’s In: How are parents navigating new schooling formats?

(WFRV) – School’s in for the fall semester, and changes aren’t coming just to students, their parents are having to adjust just as much as them.

Local 5 this Morning talked to some parents who have children who are both in school and learning virtually this year. They talk about challenges their kids face, but also what they are feeling frustrated with.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you don’t think the new school year has a significant impact on parents, as well as students, you may want to think again.

For many, being a parent is like a full-time job. One of those parents is Nicole Tuma. With her children enrolled at St. Clare Catholic School and running a business from home, it worked out well to have them return to the classroom.

“We wanted to come back, we wanted it to reopen but we wanted it to be safe as well,” says Tuma, from Greenleaf and parent of Mac, Frankie and Johnny. “I felt relieved here because we have small class sizes, we’re a small school and we have the space to spread out. If we were in a bigger district with a school that had more students, maybe then I would feel differently. But for our unique situation here, I think it worked well for what we’re going through with Covid.”

Meanwhile – in De Pere – students have either gone virtual or back to class, depending on their grade level. Andrea Fanta has four children enrolled, with two learning in the classroom and two virtually. She says the virtual learning has been a process.

“It’s been going really well, I was surprised,” said Fanta. “After the way things kind of ended last year, and I totally realized everything was kind of thrown together last minute last year, that they’ve had a little more time to plan now. We’ve been pretty impressed with the systems in place so far. I know a lot of people have had computer glitches and stuff like that but I think that’s minor and that we’re getting there.”

Between her and her husband, Fanta runs five businesses with some of them being from home. While having her kids at home for school can be a distraction, it also has its benefits.

“Having the older two at home has been helpful,” she says. “We’ve got dogs and yeah, we do work. We actually have five businesses so we’re always bouncing around. So to have somebody home to hangout with the dogs is nice and to let them outside and do their chores and I come to the dishes done… just kidding, that doesn’t happen. But that would be really nice!”

And returning to the classroom has even given some students something to look forward to.

“What do you think?,” asks Tuma to her three children. They respond with, “Playing on the playgrounds!”

“Yeah, they didn’t get to do that all summer or since last spring,” said Tuma.

Top 5 Things You Need To Know That School’s In

For all of the parents out there, it goes without saying that back to school is a bit different for the kids this year amidst the pandemic.

Love it or hate it—here are five ways that life for parents is different, now that School’s In.

Parents face new challenges when talking to their kids who are going back to in-person learning; Like expressing the importance of proper hygiene.

The Kewaunee School District, which chose an in-person learning model, has an online guide for parents to talk to their kids about COVID-19.

Tips on how to communicate that teachers and staff are working as hard as possible to keep themselves and the students safe, and tips for making sure your child is using proper hygiene while at school to stay healthy.

Virtual learning has created a whole new set of challenges for parents who now have to help their children learn from home.

The Green Bay Area Public School District has a ‘Parent Education Gateway,’ with helpful tips on operating a Chromebook, and simple things like making sure your childs microphone is muted during virtual class-time until they’re called on.

While many parents worked from home during the pandemic, some parents have had to go back to work while their kids may have a blended learning program.

The Fond du Lac school district chose a blended model this school year, and has a list of day-care resources on its website to encourage parents to use should they need help with child care.

For parents, in whichever model your child may be using to learn this year communication is key.

Making sure you communicate to your kids that each situation is unique. Some will be learning in person, some virtual, but all is in efforts to keep students and teachers healthy and safe.

Finally, flexibility; Schedules are changing constantly. Like teachers, parents have to be ready to switch to a virtual style of learning at any time. Be sure to check your schools online resources for tips and helpful ways to make this school year as smooth as possible.

