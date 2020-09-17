School’s In: How college students are adapting to changes in their lives

(WFRV) – School’s in for the fall semester, but how are college students adjusting to the changes that are in effect around campus?

Local 5 this Morning talked to a NWTC nursing student, UWGB professor and other college officials to get a better picture of what students are facing when heading to campus this fall.

School’s In: How are college students adapting to school changes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many students, being back at school means finding a daily routine again.

For others, it’s also a chance to finish up their degree and land a job in their desired field. One of the popular programs at NWTC is its nursing program. There was, however, some uncertainty surrounding classes as many of its students require in-person learning in their respective programs.

“The school is doing a wonderful job trying to make sure we’re really comfortable and receiving the same information we would if we were in person,” says Alexa Rentmeester, who is in her final semester.

At NWTC, the school year has resumed. This year is a little different, consisting of both an in person simulation lab as well as online learning.

“It’s the only way that I can finish school so I’m okay with whatever way I have to do it to finish school,” said Rentmeester. “But I’m just really excited and happy that we were allowed to go back to the hospitals for clinical. Especially being the last clinical, I really wanted to get hands on with a patient to make sure that I’m comfortable and everything before I graduate because I wouldn’t want to graduate if I wasn’t comfortable.”

Half of the students are allowed to go to their clinical site while the rest engage in the socially distanced simulation lab on campus. While there have been some setbacks, NWTC’s nursing program is highly regarded as one of the most sought-after in the area.

“When students graduate from our nursing program, they get the exact same jobs- initially- as someone who graduated from a four year program,” says Scott Anderson, Dean of Health Sciences and Education at NWTC. “In terms of quality, in terms of what the outcome is for the student- it’s a really great option to be here.”

Despite this year being a little more challenging than those previous, Rentmeester says she was ready to come back to school.

“You’re not as totally nervous if you make a mistake here, you would rather do it here than at the clinical sites,” she said. “It is, actually, beneficial leaving after this semester and going out to the work force. It’s good to get all of the kinks and everything out here before going to the hospital.”

Rentmeester says she’s already lined up to receive a job at Bellin Hospital as an RN after completing her final semester. She also said she intends to go back for a Bachelor’s, as well as a Master’s Degree.

Live Interview with UWGB Professor on Virtual learning

Chelly talked with UWGB Professor David Voelker, who specializes in humanities and history at the college. He talked about how virtual teaching has been going for him and his students since the beginning of the semester.

He also highlighted some of the things that he has done for his students to make the online environment a little more tolerable and easier to understand the information.

Top 5 Things You Need to Know that School’s In

For many young adults, college may be the time of their lives.

However, like with everything, things have changed during the pandemic. Here are five ways that college looks different, now that school’s in.

So, you’re excited to be back on campus now that the fall semester is underway at colleges across Northeast Wisconsin. But what exactly does on-campus housing look l like?

Marian University in Fond Du Lac welcomed students back for face-to-face learning. However, there are several safety measures in place. Dorm rooms are limited to two students per room, and all students are required to wear face masks when outside of their rooms.

Virtual learning is typically an option for college students, however in the age of COVID-19, it can unexpectedly become the norm. The University of Wisconsin Madison is in a unique situation; It’s completely virtual until Sept. 25 because of a spike in Coronavirus cases. The university has expended on-campus testing, it’s now a daily requirement for fraternity and sorority members. It’s also shifted campus dining to take-out only, for students living in the dorms.

With the hybrid model, where can you study on campus? At the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, the Cofrin Library has limited hours, however they have three floors available for students to study. There are 27 rooms that can be rented, with priority given to students depending on class schedule.

As is always the case for college students, time management is key no matter which way they may be learning this semester. Whether time on campus is limited due to social distancing, or studying is happening completely at home, make sure to have a secure study space and make the most of the time.

Finally, self care. Universities continue to offer online resources to students and staff for ways to keep you physical and mental health in check during these stressful times.

