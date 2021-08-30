School’s In: Masks Mandates

Local school districts are welcoming back students this week. For most school districts, this will be the first in-person start of the school year since 2019.



The start of this school year has not come without controversy, many schools districts around Northeast Wisconsin have instated a masking policy requiring students to wear masks inside of the classroom.

Manitowoc Public Schools, Oshkosh Area School District, Appleton Area Schools Districts, and Green Bay Area Public School are among some of the bigger districts throughout the state who have decided to manage masks.

Superintendents from these school districts say the decision was about keeping students safe. Despite, some local districts having an optional masking policy during the summer; with more positive coronavirus infection numbers districts felt it was time to reinstate their masks policies.



Appleton Area Schools District’s Superintendent, Dr. Judith Baseman says the masking policy could change again before the end of the year. She says her district wants to ensure students can stay in the classroom all year long, so requiring masks inside of schools is the best option to keep kids safe.

Some local smaller districts like Ashwaubenon have decided to make masks optional for students. Ashwaubenon High School principal, Dirk Ribbens states things could change but feels they are doing what is best for students as of right now.

