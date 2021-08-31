School’s In: Teachers navigate the 2021-2022 school year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Teachers have been navigating a challenging year and half. Many of them dealing with teaching virtually, blending learned modules, but now many of them are finally returning to the classroom for a full years.



Teachers at Green Bay Area Public School District have been working hard over the past few weeks to get their classrooms ready. Many of them are ready for the change and they are hoping to get back to some stability.





GBAPS is offering their students a chance to learn virtually, but they are allocating certain teachers to work specifically with online students. For teachers like Nicole, this is a welcome change because she admits it has been challenging having to manage everything.



Homeschool is also back in session, Green Bay Area Christian Homeschoolers say they have also felt the impact of last year. GBACHS establishing a community dynamic that has been forced to change as they navigated the pandemic. Mom and teacher, Becky says she is happy that for the most part of kids have been uninterrupted by the ongoing challenges. She says her homeschooling program has been seeing an increase as many parents are shifting to an at home curriculum for good. For more information on GBACHS, visit their website.

For teachers having support is necessary during this time. Many parents can use these tips to help get students into the routine of being back in class.

