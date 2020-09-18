School’s In: What happened to extra-curricular activities during the pandemic?

(WFRV) – School’s in for the fall semester, but what does going back to school look like during a global pandemic?

Local 5 this Morning talked to a high school athletic director and a high school band director to gain a better perspective on what extra curricular activities look like for the 2020 school year.

School’s In: Sports return this fall to Notre Dame Academy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It is just one question both parents and students were concerned about this school year- will there be fall sports?

But that answer varies, dependent on certain school districts. Notre Dame Academy have set up particular guidelines so that some of their fall sports teams could resume playing.

“A month ago, I had no idea if we were going to have fans or not,” says Matthew Koenig, Athletic Director of Notre Dame Academy. “There are some schools that are doing no fans, some that are having them- and we’re going to try it out.”

At Notre Dame Academy, sports are making a return this fall. Since July 6, student athletes were allowed back in the building to weight lift and condition. Planning for the season began as early as April- with advisors meeting every week to discuss the necessary protocols in bringing sports back.

“My job as being the athletic director is to provide opportunities for kids,” says Koenig. “What happened in the spring time when we lost all of our spring sports, I mean, that was- it hurt. I hurt. I was saddened for all of our seniors that did not get to complete their careers in spring sports.”

Safety protocols are taken, such as wearing a mask. Students go through a screening process every day upon entry of the school. Medical providers at Prevea have even been brought in, working closely with staff to ensure the safety of those student athletes.

“Everything to this point is running well,” said Koenig. “Things could change on a dime, though, so we’re praying and hoping that our kids are taking set care of themselves outside of the building so that they can come out to practice and be a part of our programs.”

And whether it be in the classroom or on the field, there will be plenty for students to learn this year.

Says Koenig, “We know that if they can get through this, that when they go to study in that hard course in college or they have that big interview outside of college- these are the types of things that can prepare them for those situations.”

Live Interview with a Green Bay East High School Band Director

Chelly talked with Karen Iken, who is a band director at Green Bay East High School. She mentioned what it looked like for her to teach her students virtually. Extra groups like pep band even have virtual meetings after school, just like they would if they were learning in-person.

Ms. Iken also mentioned that she thinks the virtual environment is benefiting her students but that there is a level of trust between her and her students. Everyone need to participate and follow along for the virtual format to work.

Top 5 Things You Need to Know that School’s In

Extracurriculars are what many students look forward to every day after school.

However, because of COVID-19, many of those activities look alot different if they’re happening at all.

Here are five ways that schools are handling extracurriculars now that school’s in.

Sports are continuing in-person at Notre Dame Academy and because of this, the school has made some major changes.

The number of student athletes working out at once is different. The school operates in a pod system, where the same 10 athletes work out together. Students are required to be masked and temperature-checked upon entering the buildings.

Meanwhile in the totally virtual Green Bay Area Public School District, all middle and high school fall sports have been moved to the spring.

In the blended model at the Fond Du Lac School District, electives are still being offered to students. Those that can be done virtually will be offered, and in-person activities like instrumental music classes will have modified face masks. Students don’t have to wear masks during outdoor recess.

When it comes to what’s in common with these models, first it’s keeping in touch. Keep in touch with coaches and the district to see what changes are made for after-school activities as the COVID-19 pandemic constantly evolves.

Finally, creativity. Stay active! Whether at home, virtually or in person, keep doing the activities that you enjoy during a regular school day in a modified way.

