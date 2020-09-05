Schools prepared in wake of positive COVID-19 tests

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) Several schools across the area have reported students or faculty testing positive for COVID-19, but school districts officials say they’re prepared.

Kimberly High School is one of the latest schools to have a positive COVID-19 case, but officials say their recent positive case was linked to community spread outside the school.

Kimberly Area School District Superintendent says, “I want to emphasize they didn’t get COVID-19 at the school, but our protocols were in place. Everybody was safe here. What happened was in the community that was really a community-based COVID-19 issue.”

A student at Hemlock Elementary in the West De Pere School District and a teacher at the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, parents and students are encouraged to continue to take precautions to lessen against infection like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Luxemburg-Casco school officials tell Local Five their positive COVID-19 case – happened before school started. Students and teachers are asked to remain at home if they suspect they may have become infected and need testing at both Kimberly and Luxemburg school districts.