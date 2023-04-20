GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schreiber Foods made a very generous gift to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership.

The gift establishes an endowment to provide long-term sustainability for the Institute, now renamed the Schreiber Foods Institute for Women’s Leadership at UW-Green Bay.

In addition, the program is working to become the go-to resource in northeast Wisconsin, supporting women and their leadership journeys.

“Personal growth and leadership development — especially for women leaders – is extremely important to me, and it’s important to Schreiber,” said Schreiber Foods President and CEO Ron Dunford. “We’re proud to have our name tied to an organization that advances women both personally and professionally.”

UWGB established the Institue in 2021, recognizing the region’s growing need for a pipeline of women leaders and the distinct challenges they face in the workplace.

Officials say the Institute is a comprehensive leadership resource committed to providing ongoing, relevant connections, education, and inspiration to support women as they rise.

“The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is incredibly grateful to Schreiber Foods for providing such a transformational gift, made possible by their innovative and hardworking partners who are committed to ‘doing good through food,'” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Mike Alexander. “We are proud to be a university that supports women at all stages of their careers. Schreiber’s gift makes it even more possible for us to expand our efforts to empower women.”

Identified as a critical priority in the University’s Ignite the Future Campaign, the Women’s Leadership Institute has gained momentum in the last year, hosting dozens of formal and informal events and engaging more than 1,800 women who are looking for a flexible, dynamic resource for leadership connection, education, and inspiration.