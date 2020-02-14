Schroeder’s Flowers anticipate a busy Valentine’s Day

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – It is Valentine’s Day and a beautiful bouquet of flowers is always a great way to someone’s heart.

According to a report from Forbes, about $20 billion is expected to be spent this Valentine’s Day with roughly 35% of which will be spent on flowers. That’s why the staff at Schroeder’s Flowers have been busy, anticipating a surge in orders.

“We start getting all of the containers prepared and flowers are ordered weeks and weeks ahead of time,” says Peggy Schroeder, Owner of Schroeder’s Flowers. “We line up all of our drivers because we have to have so many drivers just for today and, of course, all of the extra people we need to help get the flowers ready and have everything done.”

Valentine’s Day is a busy day alone for the flower shop, however, the week leading up to it can be just as packed. About 200 deliveries were made yesterday alone! The florists anticipate to make 400 deliveries today.

For those who are still looking to get an arrangement in time for V-day, there is still time to do so. Schroeder’s will be opening at 8:00 this morning and extending their regular store hours, staying open until 7:00 tonight.

You can find more information on their website as well as their Facebook page.