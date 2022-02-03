GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Schroeder’s prepares for its busiest day of the year

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Valentine’s Day is just two weeks away and Schroeder is already seeing an influx of customers.

The store has a variety of flowers and arrangements available for the special weekend also they have English garden baskets available.

Co-owner, Peggy Schroeder recommends an arrangement with various flowers because roses tend to die quicker.

With more customers expected, they are asking people to place their orders as soon as possible. You can order online, visit the store, or give them a call at (920)436-6363.

Trending Stories

