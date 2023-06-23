GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Many of us will take to the Fox River this summer. But who knows if that even would have been possible had it not been for a concerned wildlife scientist who had the guts to speak up and the intrepid reporter who kept asking questions.

“It took that full ten years to convince Wisconsin to join the fight,” recalled scientist David Allen in an interview with Local 5’s Newsmaker Sunday program. “And then it took another ten years to win the litigation. But if we had solved that jurisdictional problem quickly, everything would have been done more quickly.”

Allen and former Green Bay Press-Gazette Reporter Susan Campbell discuss their new book “Paper Valley: The Fight for the Fox River Clean Up.” It chronicles the long battle to clean up PCBs generated by what was then a recent paper product back in the ’50s.

It was the most extensive and most expensive pollution clean-up in the country and a blueprint on how to get local, state, and federal agencies on the same page.

Allen says, to this day, there are still some legal squabbles among the paper companies about paying for the removal of the contaminants that are odorless and colorless but did strange things to the wildlife.

“Clubbed feet in birds,” Campbell said the research and data showed as far back as the 60s. “Distorted bills. Backward wings. And chick wasting is where chicks were born and died before they matured. There was a sense something was happening, and PCBs were identified as the main cause.”

For as difficult as it was, the two authors say the story is also about success.

