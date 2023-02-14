OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for its unique flavors, a fan-favorite custard shop in Oshkosh announced when it will open for its 2023 season.

Leon’s Frozen Custard posted on its Facebook Tuesday morning that it plans to open on February 16.

In the past, Leon’s has had flavors like Salty Dog, Bumpy Moon, and Whopper Doodle. Leon’s says the flavor of the day on Thursday’s opening day will be Chocolate Cherry Amaretto.

In addition to announcing its opening day, Leon’s has also announced that it is hiring.

According to another Facebook post, it is hiring people to work for 2-3 nights a week. It is looking to hire those who are 16 years of age or older and those interested can pick up an application once the shop opens.

Leon’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. according to its Facebook page and is located at 121 West Murdock Avenue.