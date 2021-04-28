‘Stuck in a Rocky Road?’: Cedar Crest Ice Cream to host Job Fair

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Crest Ice Cream will host a Job Fair in May at their Ice Cream Plant in Manitowoc.

Cedar Crest says the job fair will start on May 11 and go through May 13.

The dates are as follows:

May 11 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

May 12 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

May 13 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



Full and part-time positions are open for all production positions. Open positions include:

Production Helper

Sanitation Crew Member

Early Set-up Position

Flavoring Position

Mix/Pasteurization

Machine Operator

Cedar Crest says the starting pay is $17 per hour. Candidates will have an opportunity to enjoy ice cream samples and speak with current employees to learn more about the various roles.

Human Resources will be onsite to schedule interviews.

More information can be found on Cedar Crest’s website.