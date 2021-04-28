LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

‘Stuck in a Rocky Road?’: Cedar Crest Ice Cream to host Job Fair

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Our Town Manitowoc 2018: Cedar Crest Ice Cream

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Crest Ice Cream will host a Job Fair in May at their Ice Cream Plant in Manitowoc.

Cedar Crest says the job fair will start on May 11 and go through May 13.

The dates are as follows:

  • May 11
    • 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • May 12
    • 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • May 13
    • 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Full and part-time positions are open for all production positions. Open positions include:

  • Production Helper
  • Sanitation Crew Member
  • Early Set-up Position
  • Flavoring Position
  • Mix/Pasteurization
  • Machine Operator

Cedar Crest says the starting pay is $17 per hour. Candidates will have an opportunity to enjoy ice cream samples and speak with current employees to learn more about the various roles.

Human Resources will be onsite to schedule interviews.

More information can be found on Cedar Crest’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis