(WFRV) – Officials with Scooter’s Coffee announced Monday morning that the business is set to introduce a brand new “Dollar Delights Menu.”

According to a release from Scooter’s Coffee, a number of different menu items are now going to be available for just $1 at Scooter’s locations nationwide.

“We are excited to offer our first-ever Dollar Delights Menu, which underscores our commitment to providing value along with an amazing experience.” Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee

As mentioned the new Dollar Delights Menu will feature a number of menu items at just $1. These menu items are said to include the following:

Mini Donuts A trio of classic, old-fashioned cake donuts in mini-sized treats.

Brewed Coffee Blended and roasted coffee available in small, medium, and large sizes.

Extra Shot of Espresso A shot of rich, smooth, and flavorful concentrated coffee that can be added to any drink.

Sweet Cold Foam A velvety, sweet cloud that floats atop any iced or blended drink.

Bottled Water

When asked about the new menu items, the President of Scooter’s Coffee, Joe Thorton, said, “These offerings highlight the quality and flavor Scooter’s Coffee is committed to delivering. From delicious Mini Donuts to fresh Brewed Coffee of any size, the incredible one-dollar price of our new grab-and-go items add value, convenience, and delight as you scoot through our drive-thru.”

The Scooter’s Coffee franchise network has just under 700 stores in 29 states. To find a nearby location or for more information on the new Dollar Delights Menu, click here.