GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Take one step forward into TennPack Throwbacks and you’ll take one step back in time.

“I’ve always had a passion for, you know, old gear and old logos and throwback stuff,” said Sterling Thayse, owner of TennPack Throwbacks.

“I noticed that there’s a market for it, people are into it,” he added.

Thayse opened TennPack Throwbacks nearly a year ago, a nod to the days of yesteryear, and he said it’s gaining traction here in Green Bay.

“Every week, every month, it’s more and more people coming in, and more and more people are seeing the shop. So it’s, you know, it’s steadily growing as vintage is growing in the city. Vintage has never been hotter than it is right now,” Thayse explained.

TennPack is adorned with nostalgia and features themed rooms for racing, band and movie tees, nature, Disney and, unsurprisingly, the Packers.

“It’s easy to shop if you know what you’re looking for. And if you don’t, you’re bound to stumble on something that you’re into,” said Thayse.

On Saturday, Thayse is hosting a “Vintage Tailgate” complete with free barbecue, live DJs and, of course, vintage clothing and other goods.

“In store, there’s a bunch of different sales and stuff like that, that I’m doing,” Thayse said.

Part of the in-store agenda? A special drop of Packers items, just in time for the home opener. Something that Thayse said he’s been planning for a while.

“I’ve been, you know, stashing stuff for over a year just trying to get ready for it. I knew it was something I wanted to do,” said Thayse.

Thayse gave Local 5 a sneak peek of the items that will be unveiled on Saturday, and there are some very rare and special pieces!

Clothing ranging from Packer collaborations with Garfield, Snoopy, the Flinstones, and the Looney Tunes to legendary player caricatures, to Super Bowl memorabilia of the past. You name it, Thayse has probably got it.

All items that will make you stand out in a sea of green and gold.

“I think a lot more people need to realize how many cool things are out here as opposed to everybody wearing the same shirt, same sweatshirt, you know?” explained Thayse. He added: “It all lasts, like it all stands the test of time. It’s good quality stuff, as opposed to a lot of the newer merchandise that breaks down a little bit quicker,” said Thayse.

And if you happen to be a Saints fan in town for the game this weekend, Thayse said he’s got you covered.

“I always try to have at least a good handful items for opposing teams because they’re in town. They’re looking for something to do. A lot of the hotels are two-night minimum so, you know, they’re looking for stuff or a cool place to come hang out.” Thayse said.

So, how does he get all of the goods? Thayse said he mostly gets it through thrifting, but also gets his stock from flea markets and from people in the community.

“That’s been kind of the nice thing about having the physical shop too, is you get a lot of people that walk in with stuff. Either they’re over it or you know, want a little cash for it or something like that. Just kind of scratch their back, they scratch my back type of deals,” said Thayse.

Sometimes the word “vintage” can scare people into thinking the items are super expensive, but at TennPack Throwbacks, there is a spectrum of price points.

“There’s definitely a lot of rare pieces, a lot of cheaper options too, so little bit of everything for anybody,” said Thayse.

So if you want to snag some of that gear, the TennPack Vintage Tailgate is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at TennPack Throwbacks on Holmgren Way, but Thayse said if everyone’s having a good time, it’ll go on longer.

Keep in mind that Thayse has a full-time job outside of TennPack. So the general hours of TennPack Throwbacks are the following: