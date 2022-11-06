GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Not many people get to say they make it to their 100th birthday party, but for one woman, she can add that and square dancing to her resume.

Marlys Muller always has a smile on her face, and she caught up with Local 5’s Bryce Oselen to talk about her big day.

“I’m happy I made the distance,” said Marlys while chuckling.

Many are wondering what Muller’s big secret to living a long life is, but it’s not something you’d expect. Marlys explained to Oselen that she drinks scotch every day.

Family members say Marlys used to square dance quite a bit in her youthful days as well.

On Sunday, she got to square dance at 100 years old, which is quite an accomplishment for those living past the century mark.

She also joked and told Oselen that her favorite thing about celebrating her birthday was “Certainly not getting older, but having all these people [around].”

Congratulations and happy 100th birthday to Marlys Muller!