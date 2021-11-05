Scott’s Subs expands during pandemic, all thanks to loyal customers

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – While some small businesses had to shut down or downsize because of the pandemic, one Northeast Wisconsin small business is expanding.

That business is Scott’s Subs.

“I came here and Scott was playing like this air guitar so that put a smile on my face, there’s 40 different sandwiches you can get so I just took a random one and went with it,” said longtime customer Tad Schubring.

Scott’s Subs says they rely on word of mouth to get new customers through their doors. One of those first-time customers on Friday was Ryan Silfies who is from the Philadelphia area and is in Northeast Wisconsin for work.

“We were hungry and we both like subs so we were like let’s try this place,” explained Silfies.

Silfies says he enjoyed the sub and he likes eating at the family-owned sandwich shops as opposed to eating at the big chains.

Scott’s Subs owner Scott Radloff says the number of customers they get per day has returned to pre-pandemic levels which is another reason they are expanding to a new location.

Radloff started Scott’s Subs 36 years ago in the Upper Peninsula. He says a solid base of customers who have stayed loyal over time helped them make it through the pandemic and put them in a position where an expansion was possible.

“I try to make them feel like family, you stick with what you’ve done for 36 years, the homemade realness,” said Radloff.



Scott’s Subs broke ground on their new location on Friday afternoon in Hobart, which will be a 3,408 square foot standalone building. Another location is opening in the eastern end of Green Bay by the end of the year. Victory for one small business amid a pandemic that has handed many other defeats.

“I give everybody credit for adopting and adjusting and trying to get back to as much normal as possible,” added Radloff.

Once the Hobart location opens, Scott’s Subs will have four locations. The Hobart one, the one opening in Green Bay, the location in De Pere, and the original location in Iron River, MI.