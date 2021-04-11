Scouting for Food Drive kicks off

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Thousands of families in northeast Wisconsin have experienced hunger during the pandemic and the Boy Scouts of America are stepping in to help.

Dozens of scouts in Neenah put foot to the ground for the Bay-Lakes Council 33rd Annual Scouting for Food Drive.

Scouts in Neenah and across northeast Wisconsin will place white donation bags on the front doors of homes.

Residents will have a week to fill the bags with nonperishable food items.

The Scouts in the Bay-Lakes Council are working closely with Paul`s Pantry in Green Bay, St. Joseph Food Program in the Fox Cities, and the Sheboygan County Food Bank in Sheboygan to organize the drive. More than 100 parties in Eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will benefit from the food donations.

Jason Splinter, District Executive for the Bay-Lakes Council, says, “This may be the first time they’re giving back to their community in a way that helps people that need food.”