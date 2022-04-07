GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Scrapyard Smoker BBQ is all the buzz in downtown Green Bay. The food truck has only been open a few months and sees thousands of customers a weekend.

Owner, Shawn Schmidt previously worked in a variety of jobs throughout the area, but food is a new venture for him. His southern roots and decades in Wisconsin have allowed him to build a menu that is full of flavor and local favorites.

The menu includes several menu options with pulled pork. Shawn spends 18 hours cooking the meat to perfection. He has created sandwiches that stack up to five inches as well as loaded mac n’ cheese.

Food trucks are a growing business in Green Bay and required a lot of work. During the weekends, Shawn and his team can spend more than 12 hours working each day.

You can check out their Facebook page to see, where the Scrapyard Smokers BBQ food truck is stopping next.