Search called off for missing Manitowoc duck hunter

Local News

COLLINS, Wis. (WFRV)- The search for the 29-year-old missing hunter from Manitowoc has been called off, according to Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The Seheriff’s Office announced on Saturday night that all potential leads and efforts in the search for the missing hunter, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Lueptow, have been exhausted with deputies having no further search operations planned.

Authorities report having searched for Lueptow for three days using drones, aircraft, divers, sonar, K9, and surface vessels.

All efforts were said to have been unsuccessful and deputies say no new searches will happen unless new information is released.

Deputies say Lueptow was reported missing at around 3:20 p.m., on Oct. 29, after he had been duck hunting on the Manitowoc River and was said to have been in distress.

Any hunters near or around the Manitowoc River area are asked to stay vigilant and contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office if they find anything unusual.

