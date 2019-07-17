Search continues for missing Bonduel man in northwestern WI

ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) — The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing Bonduel man continues.

Officials say they were notified July 12 at 9:30 a.m. by a U.S. Forest Park Ranger of an unaccounted-for camper at the East Twin Lake campground in the Township of Gordon.

An initial search for the area by the Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service was unsuccessful.

The camper, 66-year-old Richard Dilabio of Bonduel, checked into the campground on July 10. Officials say he was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans, and motorcycle leathers.

Richard is described as 5’11”, weighing 163 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was riding a 1990 BMW motorcycle, green and yellow in color. The motorcycle was reportedly last seen at the campsite.

Officials say the search is continuing as agencies conduct ground searches in the area with dog teams from Sawyer County Search and Rescue and St. Louis County Search and Rescue.

Anyone who has seen Richard or has other information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at 715-682-7023 opt. 1.