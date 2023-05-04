WESTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marathon County are still seeking clues leading to the disappearance of a 47-year-old Weston woman.

According to an update on Facebook, law enforcement has conducted numerous ground, drone, and K9 searches, examined multiple leads, and processed several pieces of evidence in hopes of a better understanding of the circumstances around the disappearance of Tara Jane Sullivan.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for our investigators to pinpoint the reason for Tara’s disappearance,” shared Captain of Investigations Jeff Stefonek of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “It remains unclear if Tara was experiencing a mental health crisis, was abducted, or left under her own will. Regardless of the reason, we hope Tara returns home safely in the end.”

Sullivan’s disappearance was deemed to be suspicious in nature due to the damage discovered at her home on April 18, when deputies went to her residence to return a lost cell phone.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found substantial damage to the home’s garage door caused by a vehicle backing through the door while exiting the garage. Additionally, the scattered locations of her possessions have continued to add complexity to her disappearance.

Sullivan is described to be approximately 5′ 7″ tall, 128 pounds, with green eyes. Her current hair color and clothing description are unknown. She is known to be without her vehicle, cell phone, and purse, including her identification, credit cards, and cash.

“The support we’ve received in getting the word out about Tara’s disappearance from communities across the state has been remarkable,” shared Captain Stefonek. “In the coming days, our investigators will continue to review digital evidence from her cellphone and vehicle in an effort to better understand the circumstances around her disappearance and follow up on any new information we receive. We ask that the community continue to keep an eye out and share any new tips or information with our office.”

Anyone who knows Sullivan well or has had recent contact with her is encouraged to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200. No additional details were provided.