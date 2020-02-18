Search continues for missing Milwaukee university student

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee say they are searching for a freshman who has been missing since early Friday.

Sean Baek was last seen departing the Cambridge Commons residence hall. Police are searching the neighborhood and along the nearby Milwaukee River.

Police say that despite what is circulating on social media, no information has come forward indicating Baek was the victim of foul play.

Police say that Baek and another student were using LSD and the other student had a bad reaction shortly before Baek ran from the residence hall. Police are hoping to find Baek alive and well.

