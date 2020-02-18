1  of  67
Closings
ADVOCAP Head Start - Berlin and All Saints Algoma Public and Parochial Schools Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Berlin Area Schools Bethlehem Early Learning Center Bonduel Public and Parochial Christ Ev Lutheran School -Weyauwega Coleman Public and Parochial Crivitz Schools East Shore Industries Faith Christian School Fox Valley Lutheran High School Freedom Public Schools Gibraltar Area Schools Gillett Schools Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Green Lake Schools Hortonville Public and Parochial Immanuel Lutheran School- Greenville Kewaunee Public and Parochial Lena Schools Luxemburg and Casco School Manawa Public and Private Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Marinette Senior Center Marion Schools Menominee Indian School District Menominee Michigan Schools Menominee Tribal Schools Montello School District New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oconto Falls Public Schools Oconto Head Start Oconto Public Schools Oneida Nation Schools Peshtigo Head Start Peshtigo Schools Princeton Public and Parochial Pulaski Community School District Sevastopol Schools Seymour Public Schools Shiocton Schools Southern Door Schools St. John Bosco Catholic School St. John Paul II Catholic Academy - MI St. Peter Lutheran School - Freedom St. Peter Lutheran School-Weyauwega St. Thomas Aquinas Academy-Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas-Peshtigo Stella Maris Catholic Parish Stephenson MI Area Schools Sturgeon Bay Schools Sunshine House Out of Town Buses Suring Schools Tri-County Schools - Plainfield Washington Island Schools Wausaukee Enterprises Wausaukee Schools Wautoma Schools We Love Learning Center Westfield Public Schools Weyauwega-Fremont Schools Wild Rose Schools

Search continues for missing Milwaukee university student

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee say they are searching for a freshman who has been missing since early Friday.

Sean Baek was last seen departing the Cambridge Commons residence hall. Police are searching the neighborhood and along the nearby Milwaukee River.

Police say that despite what is circulating on social media, no information has come forward indicating Baek was the victim of foul play.

Police say that Baek and another student were using LSD and the other student had a bad reaction shortly before Baek ran from the residence hall. Police are hoping to find Baek alive and well.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories