WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The search continues for the missing 26-year-old Waupaca County man who was last seen getting coffee with a friend in Stevens Point on Friday.

Brandon Colligan, 26, of the Town of Royalton was reported missing on June 11. He was last seen on June 10 in Stevens Point where he reportedly met up with a friend for coffee.

Colligan’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Royalton. His phone and wallet were left in the vehicle.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue crews searched the Little Wolf River using dive teams, underwater imagery, aerial imagery, and other personnel.

Officials say that at this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Colligan is described as a 5’10” White male with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts.

Anybody with information on Brandon Colligan and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466.