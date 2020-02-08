Search effort suspended for man that fell through ice in Green Bay Saturday morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rescue teams have suspended search efforts for a man that fell through the ice of the East River near the intersection of Main Street and North Roosevelt Street early Saturday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, around 3:30 a.m. officers received a 9-1-1 call that a man fell through the ice. The caller told dispatch they heard the man calling for help.

When officers arrived, they discovered a hole in the ice with footprints leading up to the hole, but no footprints leading from the hole. Green Bay Metro Fire Department used watercraft and other equipment to search the area and break up the ice in a rescue effort with no success.

No body was found under the ice, and police believe he may have traveled downstream.

In a phone call with Local 5, GBPD says after an hour of searching for the man they have called off the search but are periodically sending dive team members out to test whether an underwater search is possible.

The man has not yet been identified.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident or knows of anyone who is missing and would have been traveling on foot in this area call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208.