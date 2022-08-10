EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week.

Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.

Golden’s vehicle is also missing.

Golden drives a gold-colored 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It has several rust spots on the vehicle which would help distinguish it. Her vehicle was last seen at Golden’s home in Eben Junction around 11 a.m. on August 3.

If you have seen Linda Golden or her vehicle, contact MSP at 906-475-9922 or call 911. Alger County is located in the Upper Peninsula.