Search for Appleton school board member continues after recently selected member withdraws from job

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) After voting and approving Ed Ruffolo for the new position of Vice President of the Appleton School Board, he has now withdrawn his name from the list and will no longer serve with the board.

The school board held a meeting Monday night and it was announced they will now be searching for a new vice president.

Local 5 spoke to Ruffolo and he says that after he was selected by the board, he received a threatening anonymous letter and came under fire from people who shared videos and screen captures of several suggestive Facebook pages he followed.

He went on to say that the “scorched earth politicking was just something he didn’t want to deal with.”

In December 2020, former vice president Leah Olson resigned, citing the need to spend time with her family.

It’s unknown the next path the Appleton School Board will take in selecting a new vice president.

