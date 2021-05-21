GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Search for Green Bay Police Chief continues, interviews scheduled for June

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for the new Green Bay Police Chief continues as the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission reviews applications.

With the retirement of Police Chief Andrew Smith, the commission is in charge of hiring his replacement.

According to officials, the commission is determining which applicants will be invited to continue in the process via an initial Zoom interview.  Those interviews are said to be scheduled for sometime in early June.  

As a policy, the department says they do not identify applicants until they get to a list of finalists. This is to respect the privacy of the applicants.

Local 5’s Kris Schuller spoke with current and former members of the commission to learn more about the process.

“We’ll determine a group to do likely phone or Zoom interviews with, and from that whittle it down to a smaller group that we would actually bring in for face-to-face interviews,” says Commission Chair Rod Goldhahn.

The Green Bay Police Department is currently under the watch of interim Police Chief Jim Runge.

Over three decades Jim Runge has worn many hats – from patrol to patrol supervisor, community policing, internal affairs, and more, gaining a reputation as a good man and a solid officer.

In his role as interim chief, Runge says he’ll keep the department pointed down the path built by former Chief Andrew Smith.

Goldhahn says he anticipates a new chief to be hired by early fall.

