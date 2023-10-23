HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for a missing 80-year-old man after his wife reported that he had gone out on Pike Lake in Wisconsin and never returned home has come to a tragic end.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, October 22, shortly before 2:00 p.m., a call came in from a citizen who was boating on Pike Lake and advised they believed they located the lost boater submerged underwater.

Deputies and the Washington County Dive & Rescue team responded to the scene, where the subject was located a short distance offshore in around six feet of water between the beach area and the boat ramp at Pike Lake State Park.

Divers recovered the deceased subject, who was positively identified as the 80-year-old man who had gone missing on October 18. His name has not been released at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office provided no additional information, and Local 5 News will update this if any more details are released.