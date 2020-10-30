Search for missing duck hunter in Manitowoc County

TOWN OF ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for a missing duck hunter is underway in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office responded to the Manitowoc River off of West Quarry Road, Thursday afternoon for a report of a missing duck hunter.

Officers learned that a 29-year-old male from the City of Manitowoc had been hunting in the area but may have been in distress.

Rescue personnel from Manitowoc and Calumet counties and the DNR assisted in searing for the hunter. According to the sheriff’s office ground, boat and aerial searches have been conducted.

Authorities are asking all hunters to avoid the Collins Marsh State Wildlife area that is South of CTH JJ, between CTH W and West Quarry Road on Friday October 30.

The hunter’s identity is not being released at this time. Foul play is not suspected at this time.