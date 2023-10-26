MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for a missing five-year-old boy in southeast Wisconsin is over after authorities located his body in a dumpster.

Early on Thursday morning, the Milwaukee Police Department sent out a missing and endangered persons alert for Prince McCree, last seen on Wednesday at around 1:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 54th Street.

After searching nearby areas for several hours, officers made a breakthrough but tragic discovery. Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, McCree was located in a dumpster on the 5500 block of West Vliet Street.

Two persons of interest, a 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested in connection to the incident.

The Milwaukee Police Department says this is a fluid and ongoing homicide investigation, and the cause of death is still being determined.

“[We] send our deepest condolences to the family of Prince McCree and everyone that was impacted by this tragic incident,” concluded the Milwaukee Police Department.

No additional information was provided.