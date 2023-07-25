Suspect 1 & 2 at the charity event in Cudahy. (Cudahy Police Department)

CUDAHY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin are searching for two suspects that allegedly stole a bank bag containing over $5,000 in cash during a charity event.

On Sunday, July 23, Joe’s “K” Ranch and the Cudahy Lions Club held a charity event in the 4800 block of South Whitnall Avenue in the City of Cudahy.

The charity event was to raise money for the Wisconsin Burn Camp, a camp for children who have suffered severe, life-altering burns. A portion of the funds were also allocated to fund college scholarships for Cudahy High School graduates.

During the event, two females allegedly stole a bank bag containing around $5,000 to $6,000 in cash. Both are described as Hispanic women.

Suspect 1. (Cudahy Police Department)

Suspect 2. (Cudahy Police Department)

The vehicle that the two suspects left the event in. (Cudahy Police Department)

Suspect one is around 30 to 40 years old with dark hair, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and carrying a large black bag.

Suspect two is around 20 to 30 years old with long dark hair, wearing a light-colored crop top and black leggings.

The Cudahy Police Department says that the vehicle the suspects allegedly used appeared to be a silver Chevy, possibly a Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.