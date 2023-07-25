CUDAHY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin are searching for two suspects that allegedly stole a bank bag containing over $5,000 in cash during a charity event.
On Sunday, July 23, Joe’s “K” Ranch and the Cudahy Lions Club held a charity event in the 4800 block of South Whitnall Avenue in the City of Cudahy.
The charity event was to raise money for the Wisconsin Burn Camp, a camp for children who have suffered severe, life-altering burns. A portion of the funds were also allocated to fund college scholarships for Cudahy High School graduates.
During the event, two females allegedly stole a bank bag containing around $5,000 to $6,000 in cash. Both are described as Hispanic women.
Suspect one is around 30 to 40 years old with dark hair, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and carrying a large black bag.
Suspect two is around 20 to 30 years old with long dark hair, wearing a light-colored crop top and black leggings.
The Cudahy Police Department says that the vehicle the suspects allegedly used appeared to be a silver Chevy, possibly a Malibu.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.