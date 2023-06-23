LAKE NEBAGEMON, Wis. (WFRV) – Inclement weather hindered first responders from saving an adult swimmer who was drowning in northwestern Wisconsin.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified at 2:15 p.m. on Friday of an adult swimmer who was observed going underwater in Lake Nebagemon.

An immediate search and rescue mission was conducted with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wardens and other local first responders.

The operation was hindered and temporarily suspended due to lightning and inclement weather in the area. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., searches located and recovered the swimmer, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the swimmer is being withheld pending family notification.

No additional details were provided.