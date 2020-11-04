Search resumes for missing Manitowoc duck hunter, says sheriff

COLLINS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say the search for a missing Manitowoc County duck hunter has resumed.

According to Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig, weather and river conditions have improved to allow search efforts for 29-year-old Joshua Lueptow.

On Oct. 29, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office responded to the Manitowoc River off of West Quarry Road for a report of a missing duck hunter.

Officers learned that Lueptow, of Manitowoc, had been hunting in the area but may have been in distress.

Authorities report having searched for Lueptow for three days using drones, aircraft, divers, sonar, K9, and surface vessels. As of Saturday, Oct. 31, all efforts were said to have been unsuccessful.

According to a Wednesday update from Sheriff Hartwig, the department is coordinating with private search and rescue organizations Wings for Hope Wisconsin and Northstar Search and Rescue.

Both will provide additional technologies and personnel to aid in locating Lueptow.

Several volunteers have organized boat and kayak searches of the Manitowoc River.

“Please be aware the waters are still high, and there are dangerous areas in and around the area, including fast-moving water,” Sheriff Hartwig says.

He goes on to remind anyone going on or near the Manitowoc River to follow these guidelines:

Do not go on the river alone

Keep your phone on and with you in a waterproof container or plastic bag

Wear a personal floatation device

Carry a whistle

Let friends and family know your location and what your activities are

Ask permission from property owners before entering any property connected to the River

Be cautious as there may also be hunters in the area on tree stands or blinds

