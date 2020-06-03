FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Search to continue for missing boater on Lake Butte des Morts

WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Two men and a dog were sent into the waters of Lake Butte des Morts Tuesday night as storms moved through the area, capsizing their 18-foot boat.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the men from the Oshkosh/Neenah area were fishing around 7:40 p.m. As thunderstorms moved through the area, their boat became capsized. Authorities say the men, who weren’t wearing flotation devices, became separated.

About three hours later, one man and the dog made it to shore. The Sheriff’s Office was then notified of the incident.

Crews from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Oshkosh Fire, and Omro/Poygan Fire began searching for the second man. The search was called off around 1:56 a.m.

Authorities say the search will resume during daylight hours.

The condition of the man and the dog that made it back to shore are unknown at this time. WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

