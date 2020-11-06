LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Search underway for two suspects after Sheboygan man shot in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police along the lakeshore are searching for two suspects after a man was shot Wednesday night.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of S. 24th Street shortly before 9 p.m.

After officers arrived in the area, they received information that an 18-year-old Sheboygan man was at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities say the man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence of shots fired was found at the scene.

Witnesses reported that two men had approached the car the victim was in and took an item from the victim.

The suspects then ran away. When the victim ran after them, shots were fired by the suspects, with one round striking the victim.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his late teens with a shorter stature. The other suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, about 6′ tall, with hair in short dreads.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this shooting could be eligible to receive a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or reporting the information through the P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.

