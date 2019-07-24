UPDATE: Multiple agencies searching for missing brothers

WEDNESDAY 7/24/19 11:35 a.m.

CAMERON, Mo. — Officials say multiple agencies are continuing to search for two brothers missing in Missouri.

Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, were reportedly last seen in Cameron, Mo., Sunday.

Nick’s wife, Lisa, told a Local 5 affiliate her husband and brother-in-law were staying at a Quality Inn off Interstate 35 in Cameron.

The brothers flew to Missouri on Saturday to check on some of the cattle belonging to their livestock company. Nick and Justin reportedly missed their afternoon flight Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County found a rental truck the brothers were driving Monday. It was abandoned at a commuter lot in Holt, Mo., 22 miles from the hotel they were staying in.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that it was actively investigating the brothers’ disappearance.

Lisa told Local 5’s affiliate it’s unlike her husband to not call. She said they are constantly in communication when he travels.

The couple has four children. The youngest is 1, and the oldest is 17.

The investigation continues and deputies are releasing little information.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Clinton County CrimeStoppers at 816-632-TIPS.

