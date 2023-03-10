SPARTA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two search warrants were conducted in western Wisconsin for an ongoing investigation involving the sale of THC products to juveniles, as a result over 45 pounds of marijuana and 300 grams of psilocin mushrooms were seized.

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office states the search warrants were conducted at two different residences in Sparta during the afternoon hours of March 8.

Deputies say the marijuana products and mushrooms combined for a street value of more than $125,000, the investigation also led to the seizure of more than $30,000 in cash.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say an 18-year-old was arrested as a result of the investigation and that additional people may be charged in the future.

Brandon Rand, of Sparta, was booked into the Monroe County Jail for:

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC (>10,000g)

Possession with Intent to Deliver psilocin (>100-500g)

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Sparta Police Department worked together on this investigation.

No additional details are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

