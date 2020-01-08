Searching for ways to revitalize Green Bay’s South Broadway corridor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) An older neighborhood in Green Bay’s central city will soon come under the microscope. In a few weeks residents there will be asked for their ideas to revitalize properties within the South Broadway corridor.

Within the South Broadway corridor – old homes, old businesses – which have seen better days.

“We know that this is one of our most challenged neighborhoods,” said Matt Buchanan from Green Bay’s economic development office.

But Buchanan says a new search for solutions is about to begin.

“We feel there is a need for us to pay a little bit more attention to this area and focus our efforts on making some improvements there,” Buchanan said.

Later this month a community meeting will be held at Tank Elementary School focused on neighborhood revitalization, allowing those who live or do business here to share their ideas.

“What can we do from their perspective to make their neighborhood a better place,” said Buchanan.

The city already has funded programs in place, for curb appeal projects or facade improvements. But Alderman Brian Johnson wants to hear more suggestions from his constituents.

“Ask the neighbors directly and specifically, what is it you want to see, that will help blight elimination in your area,” said Johnson.

The meeting comes as the city readies the site of the nearby $10 million Shipyard District – where soon green space, a shipping container market and urban beach will be constructed. A two-day workshop made possible through an EPA grant – one of only six awarded in the U-S.

“Grant giving agencies, give to good projects and we have a good project here – otherwise it wouldn’t get funded,” Johnson said.

A project that includes improving old neighborhoods – within the South Broadway corridor.

You can find more information about that meeting and how to attend on our website, Wearegreenbay.com.