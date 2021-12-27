Season of gift returns heads into high gear

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011 file photo, shoppers grab televisions at a store in Knoxville, Tenn., minutes after it opened. (AP Photo/The News Sentinel, Wade Payne)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Now that the holidays are behind us, the rush for returns begins.

One mom we caught up with on Monday said she was trying to squeeze it in during everything else she has going on.

“Just doing some errands with the kids and had some time, so I’m exchanging something,” she told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

Packed parking lots, like the one at Kohl’s in Green Bay, mean one thing — Christmas returns have begun.

“I exchanged some stuff yesterday without any problems,” another shopper told us.

Kohl’s might have been one of the busiest spots in town. Not only does it do returns for the store, they’ll handle your Amazon returns as well.

“I was here yesterday, too, and it’s been really busy,” a shopper told us.

The popular return item? Clothes. Although some people were out trying to get a bargain.

“Just sweatpants, and clothes, and shirts,” one teen told us. Her mom said she was looking for whatever good deal she could have. “Whatever we didn’t get for Christmas,” she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 13 percent of all holiday sales end up getting returned. The sooner you return, the more money you’ll end up again. The group says stores will start discounting items in January, with deep discounts by the end of the month. Without a receipt, you’ll get back what the item is currently going for. Sometimes that can be much less than what someone paid for it.

“I’m returning some sweatpants that my grandson says he doesn’t like how they fit,” one grandmother told us.

In some cases, companies are extending return periods, reaching as far back as when you might have started shopping back in October.

Those companies include Amazon and Best Buy.

According to Amazon’s website, most of the items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2022.

BestBuy.com reports purchases made Oct. 18, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022, have an extended return period through Jan. 16, 2022, excluding items purchased with a third-party contract (e.g., activatable devices [cell phones, cellular tablets, mobile hotspots, cellular wearables] and AppleCare monthly plans, etc.), and holiday products (e.g., artificial trees, lights, decorations, etc.)

If you’re unsure about a store’s particular return policy, check with them online.