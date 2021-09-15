GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Season's final Ashwaubenon Food Truck Rally scheduled for Sept. 16

Courtesy: Village of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The last Ashwaubomay food truck rally of the season is scheduled for Sept. 16.

According to officials, there will be eight food trucks at the event. In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music. ‘Bad Habitz – Unplugged’ will play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The eight food trucks are:

  • Bay Burger Company
  • 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ
  • Pure Vida Street Kitchen
  • Gourmet Corn
  • The Dough Shop
  • Ice Clouds
  • Taste of Ethiopia
  • Caribbean Crusier

There will be picnic tables available, or guests can bring their own seating. The event is reportedly ‘dog-friendly’ and donations for the Humane Society will be accepted in the beverage tent.

More information can be found on the Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s Facebook page.

