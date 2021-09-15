Season’s final Ashwaubenon Food Truck Rally scheduled for Sept. 16

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The last Ashwaubomay food truck rally of the season is scheduled for Sept. 16.

According to officials, there will be eight food trucks at the event. In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music. ‘Bad Habitz – Unplugged’ will play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The eight food trucks are:

Bay Burger Company

4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ

Pure Vida Street Kitchen

Gourmet Corn

The Dough Shop

Ice Clouds

Taste of Ethiopia

Caribbean Crusier

There will be picnic tables available, or guests can bring their own seating. The event is reportedly ‘dog-friendly’ and donations for the Humane Society will be accepted in the beverage tent.

More information can be found on the Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s Facebook page.