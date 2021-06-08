Seattle resident wins Packers ‘Fan Favorite Contest’

Green Bay Packers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (WFRV) – Over 22,000 votes determined that Jennifer Sauer of Issaquah, Wash. was the winner of the Packers Fan Favorite Contest.

The Green Bay Packers gave fans a chance to have their photo featured around Lambeau Field for a 2021 regular-season home game. Thousands of entries were submitted, but Sauer’s came out victorious.

Sauer’s picture of her daughter, Zenna, will be displayed on Lambeau Field marquee signs, on the gameday roster and advertisements during a regular-season game. The contest ran from April 13 through June 1 and had fans submit a photo for a chance to be displayed across Lambeau Field.

A panel of Packers officials chose the top five photos, and then those five were posted online to be voted on by fans. Sauer’s photo had the most votes and was the grand prize winner.

Sauer’s photo has Zenna in a green and gold field of daffodils at Mt. Vernon in Washington state. While both Sauer and her husband live in Seattle, they are originally from Wisconsin.

“Zenna was born in Madison, Wis., and has been wearing green and gold since birth,” says Sauer.

Not only Sauer have a picture of her daughter on display, but her family will also receive tickets to the game, along with a flight to Green Bay and a hotel stay. A special game ball featuring the photo of Zenna will be given out as well.