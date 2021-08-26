Sec. of Education Miguel Cardona and Sen. Tammy Baldwin visit NWTC to talk affordable college and ‘Build Back Better Agenda’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for a roundtable with students on the affordability and accessibility of college and the Build Back Better Agenda.

Senator Tammy Baldwin said, “I share President Biden’s commitment to investing in education and as the secretary just noted building back better begins with education.”

During their visit, Secretary Cardona and Senator Baldwin got a tour of the Engineering Technology Center at NWTC.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, “The flexibility of these colleges and the ability of these colleges not only to adapt to the needs of their students but to the needs of their work force and the community and the region make me feel confident that this is the ticket to a better economy.”

The Vice President of Student Affairs at NWTC says the build back better plan creates access and opportunity by proposing two years of free community or technical college.

Colleen Simpson, Vice President of Student Services at NWTC, said, “It’s really important for education to remain affordable for our students at NWTC. We want to make sure our students leave here with pretty much no debt and so within that plan it allows us to think about what is the affordability, what are some of the financial resources.”

Senator Baldwin said the plans on funding two years of free college are in the works but they said they want to make sure the rich pay their fair share.