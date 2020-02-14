Second child dies in Wisconsin from the flu

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A second child in Wisconsin has died from influenza, according to the Department of Health Services.

“This is a tragedy,” said DHS Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt. “Any influenza death is a tragedy, especially a child, and we want to offer our sympathies to the family and relatives of this particular child.”

Officials say there have now been 31 flu deaths in the state.

DHS are encouraging the public to receive a flu shot to combat the illness.

For more, visit the DHS website.

