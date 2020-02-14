1  of  13
Closings
Carney Nadeau Schools Gillett Schools Menominee Indian School District Menominee Tribal Clinic Montello School District New Hope Center - Chilton North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Princeton Public/Parochial Stephenson MI Area Schools Syble Hopp School Westfield Public Schools White Lake Schools Wittenberg-Birnamwood Schools

Second child dies in Wisconsin from the flu

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A second child in Wisconsin has died from influenza, according to the Department of Health Services.

“This is a tragedy,” said DHS Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt. “Any influenza death is a tragedy, especially a child, and we want to offer our sympathies to the family and relatives of this particular child.”

Officials say there have now been 31 flu deaths in the state.

DHS are encouraging the public to receive a flu shot to combat the illness.

For more, visit the DHS website.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories