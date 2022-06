WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another tornado has been confirmed as a result of the storms that swept across Wisconsin yesterday.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in the city of West Bloomfield in Waushara County on June 15. There were no injuries or deaths.

The tornado touched down in Waushara County at approximately 5:43 p.m.

An EF1 tornado typically has winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour and can cause moderate damage.