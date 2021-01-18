GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Traffic moving freely, car still in shoulder

MONDAY 1/18/2021 8:43 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Traffic appears to be moving freely on I-41 South near Scheuring Rd.

The vehicle in the crash still appears to be just off the shoulder of the left lane.

There is no information on the cause of the incident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Original Story: Second crash on I-41 South has left shoulder blocked near Scheuring Rd

MONDAY 1/18/2021 8:01 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused the left shoulder to be blocked on I-41 South near the Scheuring Rd exit.

The crash is about 1.5 miles south of the Scheuring Rd exit.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

It is unknown when the incident will be cleared, and expect delays.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

