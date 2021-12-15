Second crash on US 141 closes highway near Crivitz

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A second crash on US 141 in Marinette County near Crivitz has closed the highway just north of a previous accident.

According to officials, both directions of US 141 are closed. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. The highway is closed at Smith Creek Road near Crivitz.

The closure is expected to last two hours. This incident is just north of the scene on US 141 where a train was derailed.

There was no information on the cause of the accident, or if there were any injuries.

