Second day of Green Bay protests, damaged businesses along the route

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) What started out as peaceful protests in Downtown Green Bay Sunday night, ended with damaged businesses along the route. The protest believed to be connected to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis began at around 9 p.m.

At about 11:30 p.m, participants of the protest converged on the Marathon Gas Station at Walnut and Monroe. Green Bay police responded as objects were thrown at the business. Ten minutes later, police advised the crowd to disperse and move along. Some were chanting, “no justice, no peace” as they continued to march.

One person was seen throwing a trash can at a parked police vehicle in the area. Many local businesses sustained various forms of vandalism along the protest route. That route included a stop at the Green Bay Police Department headquarters.

Monday morning, Green Bay resident Abigail Ringel stopped by the Marathon Gas Station. “I attended the peaceful march yesterday and upon waking up I heard that some stuff had happened. I wanted to come down and see how we could be part of the solution,” said Ringel regarding the vandalism. She also told Local Five that she and a group of friends will go to businesses along the route of the march, to see if they needed help cleaning up after the incident last night.

At this time, Green Bay Police says that they will be holding a press conference later this morning to release more information on any arrests or injuries from the situation last night. The Marathon Gas Station, remained a crime scene throughout the morning, and was closed for business.

